On the Market: Normandy Colonial in Easton offers practicality, sophistication

EASTON — Practicality is seamlessly interwoven with sophistication in the red brick Normandy colonial house with a mansard roof at 25 Fieldstone Drive.

EASTON — Practicality is seamlessly interwoven with sophistication in the red brick Normandy colonial house with a mansard roof at 25 Fieldstone Drive.

This house features 4,870 square feet of living space, an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and oversized windows, all of which could add significantly to the heating and cooling budget, but this house also features a zoned geothermal heating and cooling system. Printed information about the home’s geoexchange system, provided by the co-listing agents, indicates that it is an extremely efficient, clean and environmentally responsible system. It is “a very cost effective way to manage your electric bills,” according to one of the owners.

It uses “the relatively constant temperature of the earth as a heat source in winter and a heat sink in summer, instead of outside air … Since a geoexchange system merely transfers heat from the ground into your home in winter, you don’t need to burn any fossil fuels to create a warm interior environment,” the material says. Additionally, the material says the geothermal system drastically reduces carbon dioxide emissions, or greenhouse gases. It is an “environmentally friendly as well as safe and healthy alternative to traditional oil and gas furnaces.” This house does have a back-up oil system and a generator.

The house was built in 1994 on a 3.17-acre level and gently sloping property on a knoll about half way up a quiet country cul-de-sac. Aerial views of the street and this property would give the impression that they are hidden deep in a forest. This house is actually easy to access and conveniently located not far from Route 25, and only about 10 minutes from the Merritt Parkway. It is just minutes away from all of the conveniences available in the nearby town of Monroe and Easton’s Sport Hill Road (Route 59) and the wealth of working farms along that roadway.

Travel up the paved driveway to the attached three-car garage and the bluestone path lined in Belgium block to the front door, which is framed by decorative leaded glass sidelights and a transom. The door opens into the two-story foyer, which has a marble floor. Numerous windows capture stunning views of the surrounding countryside from virtually every room. There are clerestory windows in the spacious two-story living room and two sets of French doors into the solarium, which can also be accessed from the first floor master bedroom suite and the kitchen/great room.

The current owners said they have enjoyed this house for many reasons, one of which is the amount of bright natural light that floods into the rooms. They also love their “totally private” backyard with its heated Gunite swimming pool with a jetted spa and a waterfall, which has easy access to the bathroom in the walk-out lower level. The solarium also provides access to the yard and pool. They said the property is enhanced with professional landscaping including flowering trees and shrubbery, and the yard is ideal “for sled riding, volleyball, gardening, or whatever else you might prefer.”

