On the Market: Raised Ranch in Easton offers landscaped setting, convenience

There are three bedrooms in this house, including the master suite, and a possible fourth on the lower level.

EASTON — Just a week or so ago the sun dawned on a new year and a new decade. Resolutions are already falling by the wayside, but for those who are resolute in their search for a new home this year the forecast is bright.

Among the inventory on the market in Easton is a beige raised ranch at 31 Morning Glory Drive, a nine-room house on a level and landscaped property of just over one acre with a Gunite in-ground swimming pool in its private backyard. This house is set in a convenient Lower Easton neighborhood placing it within easy access to several local farms, schools and the Easton Village Store. Only a short distance away is Sherwood Farm, Silverman’s Farm, and Morehouse Egg Farm.

The house is not far from Helen Keller Middle School, Easton Community Center and Easton Dog Park off Sport Hill Road in one direction, and Samuel Staples Elementary School on Morehouse Road in the other direction. Golfers take note, there are four options within a short distance in three different towns: H. Smith Richardson and Fairchild Wheeler golf courses in neighboring Fairfield, the Connecticut Golf Club in Easton, and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and Golf Course in Weston.

This 3,577-square-foot house was built in 1968 and while contractors aren’t generally constructing raised ranches anymore, there is something to be said for this style of residence. Its configuration lends itself to a main living level with a wing of bedrooms, while the entire lower level is dedicated largely to leisure pursuits.

The house is set back from the road and is accessed via the semi-circular driveway, a spur of which leads to the attached under house two-car garage. Two tall columns mark the covered front entrance. The upper level comprises the dining and living rooms, kitchen, and the home’s three bedrooms, all of which have wall-to-wall carpeting. The openness and easy flow of the upper floor makes it perfect for large dinner parties and family gatherings. The full finished walk-out basement includes the family room, office, recreation room, a laundry room with a full bath, two walk-in closets, and a large storage room. Because there is a full bath on this level, the office could be used as a guest bedroom or even an au pair suite.

Upstairs, the dining room features a red brick fireplace and this room leads into the eat-in kitchen, which has a vaulted wood ceiling with skylights, a ceiling fan, track lighting, a breakfast bar, and an abundance of cabinetry. There is also a door to the raised wood deck. In the eat-in section a large picture window flanked by double-hung windows looks over the large backyard, and there are steps up into the spacious living room. This room has a beamed cathedral ceiling.

The master suite includes a walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom with a stone shower and floor, and vanity with a granite countertop. The other bedrooms share a tiled hall full bath with two sinks and a tub.

