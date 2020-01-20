The eat-in kitchen was recently remodeled. The eat-in kitchen was recently remodeled. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Raised Ranch on quiet country road in Easton, close to recreational pursuits 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Winter lived up to its reputation last week with bone-chilling temperatures and the first significant snowfall of the season but Spring is only two months away, and so is the first day of fishing season on the second Saturday of April.

That’s good news for the residents of the spacious raised ranch that sits on a quiet country road at 60 Gate Ridge Road in the Lower Easton neighborhood. This house is only several blocks from the Mill River, Buck Hill Forest, and Warner Anglers Preserve, which is managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. No need to wait until April 11 to fish at the preserve. “Fishing is permitted year-round with a valid CT license as long as anglers follow strict catch and release guidelines and only use single hook, barb-less lures,” the land trust website says.

The nearly one-acre level property on which this house sits, including its private backyard, is also a great place for recreational activities. And there is more to do at the nearby the Easton Community Center. Should the next family have a dog, they ought to know that the Easton Dog Park is also only a short distance away.

The 2,360-square-foot green house with white shutters features eight rooms on two levels. The house was built in 1963 but has undergone updates. More recently this house was freshly painted, hardwood floors were redone, and a new heating system was installed. The kitchen has been remodeled and the three full bathrooms have been updated.

Climb the stairs to the front door, which opens to the staircases that lead to the main living level and the full finished walk-out lower level. On the main level there is the living room, dining room, kitchen, and the home’s three bedrooms. The lower level contains the family room and the office.

The large living room features a beamed vaulted ceiling, nearly floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a split hearth, a bow window, and pegged hardwood floor. The living room is open to the dining room, both of which are separated only by the railings of the staircase down to the front door and to the lower level. In the kitchen there is white cabinetry, granite countertops, an eat-in area, and a hardwood floor. The enclosed porch is a great place to relax or read. The master bedroom suite has a ceiling fan, two closets and a private bath. The other two bedrooms share a hall bath.

Real Estate Listings

On the lower level the large family room has wainscoting on the lower walls. The laundry room and a full bathroom are also on this level as is access to the attached under house two-car garage.

One of this home’s benefits is its convenient location. It is only a mile and a half from the Merritt Parkway, giving its residents a short commute to shopping, health clubs and restaurants nearby on Black Rock Turnpike and at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Also close by are several of Easton’s many working farms, among them Sherwood Farm and Silverman’s Farm.

Read Full Article