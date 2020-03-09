The front-to-back living room has a fireplace with flush, fluted columns. This photo is virtually staged. The front-to-back living room has a fireplace with flush, fluted columns. This photo is virtually staged. Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close On the Market: Spacious colonial in Fairfield with many updated features 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts is a New England living history museum that replicates life in the 1830s.

Sturbridge Lane in Fairfield is positioned between Southport Village and Greenfield Hill, and the residents of its dozen or so houses are living comfortably in the modern era. The colonial house at 243 Sturbridge Lane is in the Southport section of town, a coastal community that was considered enormously successful because throughout the 1800s it was the location of the only two banks in Fairfield.

This house is north of the Post Road (Route 1) not far from the Greenfield Hill Market, and only minutes from shops, restaurants, train station, and other conveniences along Route 1.

The house was built in 1970 and it is striking with black shutters, an orange front door, and white trim against its natural wood-colored exterior. In fact, it almost resembles the type of house that would be depicted in a Currier and Ives print or painting, both of which were popular in the 19th century. But this house is definitely set in contemporary times. The 10-room, 2,608-square-foot house has spacious rooms, an open floor plan, and a number of updated features including a new furnace, new generator, newer windows, and newer roof. “This home has been meticulously maintained and lovingly cared for by one owner,” according to the listing agent.

Drive to the end of a cul-de-sac to find this house sitting on a level, lightly wooded property of one acre. The gravel driveway lined in Belgium block and the cul-de-sac provides ample parking for party guests and family members gathered for holidays and celebrations.

The front door is flanked by sidelights and it opens into a foyer that has tile flooring in a honeycomb pattern. Inside, the front-to-back living room has a fireplace with flush, fluted columns, and a wide entryway into the dining room, which has chair railing. The eat-in kitchen floor has the same tile and pattern as the foyer. This room features a breakfast nook and ample cabinetry and counter space including a peninsular counter that separates the kitchen from a large sun room that it boasts a wall of windows, skylights, and French doors to the good-sized wood deck and private backyard. As with the foyer and kitchen, the sun room has tile flooring while the rest of the rooms have hardwood floors.

Off the kitchen is the spacious family room featuring a brick fireplace flanked by built-in shelving with interior lighting, and a bay/bow wall of tall windows and sliding doors to the deck.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as an office or den. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. The other bedrooms share a hall bath.

The house is vacant and ready for its new owner to move in, according to the agent.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 243 Sturbridge Road PRICE: $789,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 AMENITIES: one-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, wood deck, new furnace, new generator, newer windows, newer roof, cable - available, two fireplaces, close to the Greenfield Hill Market; proximity to Perrys Mill Pond, Birchbrook Park, Sturges Ponds Open Space, and Old Hay Fields Open Space; skylights, breezeway, attached two-car garage, central air conditioning, natural gas heat, 40-gallon water heater tank, pull-down attic stairs, full unfinished basement, public water and sewer connections, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $611,170 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $16,373

