This property features a patio, raised wood deck, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, and new outdoor kitchen. This property features a patio, raised wood deck, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, and new outdoor kitchen. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Split level home in Greenfield Hill encourages indoor-outdoor living 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The current owners of the gray split level house at 62 Misty Wood Lane are relocating to North Carolina. They are reluctant to leave behind their neighbors, the sense of community on their cul-de-sac, their peaceful setting in the northernmost part of the Greenfield Hill neighborhood, and their lovely home.

“In a perfect world we would pack up the entire house and take it with us. We love this house,” one of the owners said. And there is a lot to love; 4,533 square feet on four living levels and a plethora of amenities on the 2.1-acre level property that encourage indoor-outdoor living. There is a heated in-ground saltwater vinyl swimming pool, a stone patio, raised wood deck, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, an outdoor kitchen that was installed this year, all bathed in natural light by day.

By night the illumination comes from exterior LED lighting, also new this year, or by moon and starlight. This is a section of town that is not touched by light pollution so constellations and celestial events like the Leonid meteor shower are vivid in the night sky. Since this property’s utilities are underground rather than on poles there is nothing to obstruct the view but the occasional curtain of clouds.

This year’s Leonid meteor shower will peak between midnight and dawn on Monday, Nov. 18, although “the waning gibbous moon will light up the morning sky this year, to obtrude on this year’s Leonid meteor shower. In a dark sky, absent of moonlight, you can see up to 10 to 15 meteors per hour at its peak,” according to the website www.earthsky.org. Something for the next owners to look forward to. The current owners says they love sitting on their private balcony of the third level spacious master bedroom suite “for morning coffee as well as evening stargazing.”

This really is a special property and house. It was built in 1959 and was expanded and fully renovated in recent years to update it for modern living. “Basically, every room was touched,” one owner said. The house got a new roof and new windows in 2017, updated baths with radiant heated floors and an updated chef’s kitchen. The house is elegant while the exterior continues to be sophisticated, yet it is also flexible enough to be rustic simultaneously. The current owners have two rescue horses so they maintain a run-in and large fenced paddock.

“Our horses will move with us. We will remove the fence at the buyers’ request and donate it to the horse rescue group,” the owners said, unless the next family also plans to keep horses or other farm animals.

Real Estate Listings

The house has 10 rooms and an open floor plan with an ease of flow from one room to another, one level to another. The living room sets the tone for the whole house with its softly stained hardwood floors and neutral painted walls. This room has a marble gas-fueled fireplace. Over-sized sliding doors in the dining room access the deck and backyard. A large screened porch also accesses the deck. The kitchen features a center island, marble counters, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a dry bar with a beverage refrigerator, and high-end appliances. Above the range there is a pot-filler.

Read Full Article