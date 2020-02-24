The property has a koi pond. The property has a koi pond. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Stone cottage in Easton exudes character of a simpler era 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Notable local architect Edward B. Caldwell, Jr. (1885-1945) earned his reputation one remarkable building at a time. Among the more recognizable buildings he designed are Warren Harding High School in 1921, the Y.M.C.A. in 1922, and Trinity Church in 1924, all in Bridgeport.

The United Illuminating Company Art Deco building at 1115-1119 Broad Street in Bridgeport that he designed has gained stature as a structure of historic significance. Few people know that Caldwell also designed houses, including the split level stone and wood cottage at 23 Flat Rock Drive in Lower Easton. It was built in 1941 and may have been one of his last projects.

Caldwell was represented in a book titled “Modern Connecticut Homes and Homecrafts,” published in 1921. On page 17, under the topic “Individual Distinction in Home Designing with examples by Edward B. Caldwell, Jr., Architect,” it says “During the past decade in Bridgeport, one of the younger architects of that city, Mr. Edward B. Caldwell Jr., has been designing homes of unusual distinction.”

It’s safe to say this 2,355-square-foot, eight-room enchanting residence is a home of unusual distinction. “Great vibes and artistically pleasing, this house exudes the character and style of a kinder, simpler era,” according to the listing agent, who also says it is “Perfect as a weekend retreat or year-round family home.”

Enter the 1.25-acre level and gently sloping, partially fenced property via the semi-circular driveway. Immediately in view is the attractive stone and wood shingle façade, the slate roof, and the slate patio in front of the house. Not immediately visible to the eye is the attractive backyard, which includes a second patio, a wisteria-covered pergola, a koi pond, a raised and fenced vegetable garden area and several specimen plantings.

The house has three Dutch doors; the first one at the front entrance. The others are in the formal dining room to the patio and pergola, and another in the mudroom off the kitchen, which leads to the breezeway. Once through the front door the options are to descend one set of stairs to the main living level or up another set of stairs to the second level. The main level contains the dining room, kitchen, office, family room, and one bedroom. On the upper level there is the spacious living room, the master bedroom and one other bedroom. The house also has arched doorways and newer windows.

In the remodeled kitchen there are new custom cabinets, a hammered metal farm sink, granite counters, a breakfast bar, terra cotta flooring, pantry, and high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The family room is open to the kitchen. Step down into the sunken dining room with a slate floor and Le cache wine cellar “cabinet,” which can accommodate at least 224 wine bottles. The office has wood paneled walls, a gas log fireplace, and recessed bookshelves.

