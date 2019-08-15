The Tudor-style house at 175 Twin Lanes Road sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Easton near the Fairfield town line. The Tudor-style house at 175 Twin Lanes Road sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Easton near the Fairfield town line. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market: Striking Tudor-inspired colonial in Easton 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Deep into northern Fairfield County, there is a setting as private as private can be at the end of a cul-de-sac, where a striking Tudor-inspired colonial house sits.

This 3.57-acre level property at 175 Twin Lanes Road is in the town of Easton only steps away from the Fairfield town line. In fact, according to some online websites, this property comes with a Fairfield address but children would go to Easton public schools.

Google the address using the town of Easton in one search and Fairfield in a separate search and the property pops up both ways. Despite those accounts, the property is on the Easton tax rolls and is listed as being located in the Lower Easton neighborhood.

The original Tudor-style house dates back several centuries to medieval England. This red brick, wood framing and stucco house was built in 1978 and enjoys eight rooms, an open floor plan, 3,958 square feet of living space, and the potential for even more living space should the next owners decide to finish the full lower level. Currently it contains plenty of storage space.

Enter the property from either entrance of the semi-circular driveway lined in Belgium block. A wide apron of flagstone serves as a welcome mat at the front entrance where the front door is flanked by decorative leaded glass sidelights.

It opens into the large two-story entrance foyer, which has a cathedral ceiling, marble floor, a wall of windows, and skylights. In one direction, the foyer opens to the large front-to-back formal living room, which features a marble fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, a cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, and sliding doors to the flagstone patio and backyard. The doors first access a recessed area which creates a covered patio before reaching the open patio area.

In another wing of the house, there is the formal dining room (accessed from the foyer and from the kitchen) and spacious family room, the latter with a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace flanked by French doors to the large screened porch. Two more sets of sliding doors open to the patio and yard. The family room is open to the kitchen, the two separated only by a long counter space topped with granite.

The kitchen also enjoys additional counter space, a center island, a built-in desk area above which there are glass-front cabinets with interior lighting, cherry cabinetry, an eat-in area or breakfast nook, double stainless sinks, and a bay/bow window.

Such windows are also found in the living and family rooms. High-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Above the five-burner range top is a tumbled marble backsplash with a decorative tile mural. The mudroom has a ceramic tile floor, built-in cubbies, and a large walk-in pantry. It also provides access to the attached three-car garage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Tudor-inspired Colonial ADDRESS: 175 Twin Lanes Road, Easton PRICE: $825,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 3.57-acre level property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac on the Fairfield/Easton border, screened porch, flagstone patio, exterior lighting, redwood sauna, open floor plan, three fireplaces, skylights, just minutes to the Merritt Parkway, only six miles to Fairfield train station and town center, proximity to Aspetuck Land Trust preserved spaces and Brett Woods in neighboring Fairfield, semi-circular driveway, attached three-car garage, full unfinished basement, pull-down attic stairs, asphalt and wood shingle roof, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, private well, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $577,750 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $18,101

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a fireplace, sitting area, two walk-in closets, a redwood sauna, and a master bath with double sinks and a spa tub. One other bedroom is en suite and the other two share a bath.

