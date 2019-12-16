One the partially finished lower level there is a sitting or media room with a wood stove against a red brick wall. One the partially finished lower level there is a sitting or media room with a wood stove against a red brick wall. Photo: Brian Zuleta Photo: Brian Zuleta Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Stucco and stone ranch in Easton, peaceful yet convenient location 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Santa Claus promises to pile presents under the Christmas trees of those who have been “nice” this year. The “naughty” can expect to get a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking.

Coal is a sedimentary black rock. The name of the roadway aside, the soft beige stucco and stone ranch house at 930 Black Rock Turnpike would be a very nice Christmas gift for a family, couple or individual seeking one-level living in a peaceful yet convenient location. This house sits behind stone walls and wrought iron gates in the Aspetuck neighborhood on a three-acre level property only 6.4 miles from the Merritt Parkway.

This seven-room, 1,756-square-foot house would be ideal for a small family, people looking to downsize, or an artist or writer looking for a quiet setting. It was built in 1962 and has recently received a number of upgrades including installation of a new boiler, a new water tank, new well pump, and a hookup to make the house generator-ready.

Small though the square footage may be, there is ample living space and a relatively open floor plan that makes this a great house for entertaining, and the space continues to the large raised deck where there is an outdoor fireplace. The current owners use it to make wood-fired pizzas. In the kitchen there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that can also serve as an indoor barbecue.

For those who are avid golfers, this house is walking distance to the Connecticut Golf Club and not that far from the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course. After a round of golf invite friends back to this house, which can serve as the “19th hole.” There is a dry bar with a counter in the finished basement. It does have a stainless sink, which perhaps could be hooked up to create a wet bar. The basement is large enough to have a media or sitting area and a game or recreational area. The sitting section has a red brick wall with a wood stove, and there is a half bath on this level.

The long driveway offers ample parking for guests and it leads to the attached under house two-car garage. A paving stone path lined in Belgium block leads to the covered front porch. The front door and sidelights feature decorative leaded glass windows and the door opens into the living room, which has the first of the home’s three wood-burning fireplaces. This one has a sleek mantel and the firebox is capped with a granite keystone.

In the formal dining room there are side-by-side double-hung windows that look over the deck. The kitchen features a two-tiered peninsular counter topped in granite that doubles as a breakfast bar. It also has a built-in wine rack. Pendant lights illuminate this counter area. There are other counter areas, a ceramic tile floor, cathedral ceiling with an exposed beam and ceiling fan, double stainless sinks, stainless appliances and French doors to the deck, which has a retractable awning to provide shade.

