On the Market: Updated Antique Colonial in Southport Historic District

SOUTHPORT — The comprehensive Historic Districts and Properties Handbook, put together by the Fairfield Historic District Commission, places emphasis on a particular house style in Southport.

“The Greek Revival is the most important of all the styles that have created Southport’s distinctive architectural character. The large number of significant examples produces a concentration which is not only locally significant, but also on a state and nationwide level,” the Handbook states. Among them is a graceful colonial Greek Revival vernacular house at 581 Pequot Avenue. It sits in the Southport Historic District between the spires of two historic churches: the Southport Congregational Church and Trinity Episcopal Church.

This house actually predates both religious structures. According to the Handbook, the house was built circa 1840, and possibly 18 years earlier according to other records. Southport Congregational Church was built in 1875, and the current Trinity Episcopal Church building dates back to 1856 although the parish has a much longer history. The early occupants of this historic house would have watched the progress of each church build.

More recently, this quintessential Southport colonial was renovated and expanded to 3,184 square feet by critically acclaimed Westport architect Roger Ferris, perfectly blending authentic period details with modern amenities. The gray house with green shutters is partially obscured behind tall privacy hedges, and it is embraced by a red brick forecourt. Its location is ideal for those who commute to work by train. The Southport Metro North station is across the street, literally only steps away.

It is also an easy walk to the Pequot Library, Southport Harbor, and Southport Village restaurants, boutiques, and the post office. This house also provides its residents with front row seats for the annual 4th of July Bike Parade. Just think, while others struggle to find parking for the annual Rooms with a View at Southport Congregational Church, or the Pequot Library’s popular book sales, the owners of this house need only walk out the door. The Post Road (Route 1) and I-95 are only minutes away.

A white picket gate opens to the bluestone path and the covered front entrance with its Ionic columns. There is a driveway on one side of the house and a parking area on the other side. On the other side of the wrought iron fence there are beautiful plantings including rose bushes and hydrangeas and a stacked stone wall.

Inside, there are nine rooms, many of the walls covered in attractive period wallpapers. Decorative moldings frame the entrances into each room. Some rooms feature wide-plank wood floors. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms. In the eat-in kitchen there is a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, and a backsplash of decorative ceramic tiles depicting fruits. From there, step down into the sizable family room, which has several sets of French doors, topped with arched transoms and keystones, which open to the beautiful backyard. It features a pergola-covered bluestone terrace, manicured lawn bordered by perennial gardens with stone borders, and a separate two-room barn.

