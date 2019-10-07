Off the kitchen there is a butler’s pantry that doubles as a wet bar. Off the kitchen there is a butler’s pantry that doubles as a wet bar. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Updated Antique Colonial with an iconic history 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The Aspetuck Historic District that straddles sections of Easton and Weston is an unassuming stretch of Fairfield County real estate with 22 houses as well as barns and other building, and a connection to iconic Americans.

Deaf and blind author and activist Helen Keller lived in a house within this district, and there are claims that Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States, occasionally visited the colonial house at 200 Redding Road. This Aspetuck Four Corners’ landmark estate, named “Stones Throw,” was once owned by General Edwin N. Clark (1933-1981) and a website for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library in Kansas indicates Clark was an “Army Officer, friend of Dwight D. Eisenhower,” whose papers are housed there, about 8,000 pages and four linear feet in all.

“I knew General Clark as well as his nephew and they had indicated that Eisenhower had visited. My understanding was that General Clark was in charge of supply for Eisenhower during the Battle of the Bulge during World War II and that is how they established a relationship,” said Att. Ronald B. Noren, a principal of Brody Wilkinson, a New York and Southport law firm. Noren is a former owner of this landmark house.

A 2007 article in the Wilton Villager also says Eisenhower visited a nearby house on Old Redding Road, then owned by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan II, where the two men fly fished in the nearby Trout Brook Valley Preserve and golfed at Connecticut Golf Course in Easton.

This 4,507-square-foot house at 200 Redding Road was built by Gustav Pfeiffer. According to the website www.livingplaces.com, Pfeiffer “traveled to the restorations at Williamsburg, Virginia, and Deerfield, Massachusetts, and entertained visions of implementing a similar enterprise on the banks of the Aspetuck … The predominant type of building in the Aspetuck Historic District — the traditional center-chimney, gable-roofed dwelling — is also characteristic of Connecticut farming communities of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.”

The Living Places website goes on to say that the Aspetuck Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, “is significant because it embodies the distinctive architectural and cultural-landscape characteristics of a farming community from the late colonial and early national periods.”

While many of the houses in this district are of an older vintage, this one, and Helen Keller’s, are not antiques. General Clark’s home was built in 1940 and a later renovation was done by Cameron Clark, a local architect renowned for his “masterly handling of Colonial details, from chimneys and cornices to paneling and mantelpieces,” according to the Living Places website, which claims Clark “worked on some 20 houses in Aspetuck.”

