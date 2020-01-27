From the breakfast area of the kitchen there is a door to the large raised wood deck that looks over the 1.5-acre level property. From the breakfast area of the kitchen there is a door to the large raised wood deck that looks over the 1.5-acre level property. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market: Updated antique farmhouse preserves a piece of Easton history 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The hand-painted Americana mural on a wall of the pale yellow antique farmhouse at 136 Sport Hill Road in Lower Easton depicts a sailing ship. It’s a fitting object considering this is the Ezra Seeley House, c. 1803.

Erza Seeley was a descendant of Robert Seeley, who was among the early settlers of the land that would later become America. According to several online sources including the Seeley Genealogical Society, Robert Seeley sailed on one of the ships that was part of the Winthrop Fleet in 1630. These settlers “abandoned their homes and farms (in England), and made a perilous Atlantic passage to settle in an unknown wilderness … spurred on by a compelling need to pursue their religion free from the persecution of the Crown-Church of England. … The survivors established township democracies that thrived for two centuries, and were the basis of our American ideal of democratic government,” according to the website for the not-for-profit John Winthrop Society.

The first Seeleys settled in the Fairfield area, including Easton and Weston, in the late 1600’s, according to the Fairfield Museum and History Center website. Rumor has it Harriet B. Seeley, the wife of Ezra S. Seeley, may be Easton’s mysterious White Lady who haunts Union Cemetery.

This 3,842-square-foot historic house at one time was the Yellow Bowl Tea Room. While its interior has modern amenities and updates, the exterior looks much as it did a century ago, as one compares the listing agent’s photos exterior front and side photos with one found on the Easton Historical Society website. The first of the town’s long-standing annual Fireman’s Carnivals was held on September 6th, 7th, and 8th in 1923. “The location was on Sport Hill Road alongside a tea room known as the Yellow Bowl,” then owned and operated by member Charles Gilbert, the website says.

The next owner can preserve a piece of Easton history and this home’s old world charm while further updating it to accommodate modern living.

In addition to the main house, this 1.5-acre level property has a red barn and attractive gardens, including a fenced vegetable garden. Inside, the foyer features a rare circular front staircase. There are nine rooms, custom woodwork, eight-foot ceilings, and a center chimney with three fireplaces, and a beehive oven. The fireplaces are found in the living, dining, and family rooms. All three rooms and the kitchen feature wide-plank wood floors, as do the rooms on the second floor. In the dining room there is a parson’s cabinet above the fireplace, chair railing, and a door to the covered patio on the front exterior.

In the spacious country eat-in kitchen there is a center island, wood counters, custom cabinets, an exposed beam ceiling, and top-of-the-line appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. From the casual dining or breakfast area there is a door to the large raised wood deck that looks over the backyard. The family room has built-in shelving and cabinets, and a bow window.

