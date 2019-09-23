After a long day’s work on the farm there is a chance to shower outside and then lounge on a deck behind one of several outbuildings. After a long day’s work on the farm there is a chance to shower outside and then lounge on a deck behind one of several outbuildings. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Updated vintage farmhouse in Fairfield 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield County has its share of impressive equestrian properties and resort-like estates. Rarely are the two combined into one desirable setting as they are at 160 Cedar Road in the Southport section of Fairfield.

This 4.48-acre level property masterfully blends elements of a private working farm with vacation amenities and sophisticated living. This is a place where dirty cowboy boots are not incongruous with fine bone china. It’s a place where the residents can get their hands dirty and then after a long hard day of farm chores they can relax and rejuvenate in the in-ground saltwater swimming pool, clean up in the outdoor shower, lounge on the covered deck or open patio by the koi pond, or nap on a platform near the pool.

This enchanting property is not visible from the main road. It is hidden from view as it sits well back on a rear lot, accessed by a very long crushed stone driveway, which augments the privacy of this bucolic setting. It features picturesque paddocks, features a four-stall barn, chicken coop, an outbuilding or party barn for casual dining and entertaining, and a 2,131-square-foot, 10-room expanded and renovated farmhouse originally built in 1890.

The barn is so immaculately clean it is hard to believe it is home to farm animals. Ralph Lauren, take note, this property is so spectacular and the barn looks like it belongs in the pages of an architectural or home décor magazine; it would be the perfect setting for a Ralph Lauren photo shoot for the next clothing line catalogue or magazine ad. The updated vintage farmhouse is equally if not more visually appealing.

Several rooms are adorned in high-end wallcoverings, each one different yet complementary to the next room; the first of which is found in the formal dining room. The formal living room has a fireplace framed by two tall columns, paneling on the lower walls and a door to the patio. The kitchen has a center island with a cozy breakfast bar for two, marble counters, a farm sink, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high-end stainless appliances including a Bertazzoni six-burner range. On the second floor the master bedroom suite enjoys a private sitting room. There are four bedrooms in all and a luxurious bath with a shower, marble vanity and soaking tub.

Start the morning with a walk to the chicken coop to gather freshly laid eggs for breakfast and baking. Spend a leisurely afternoon on horseback on this property or ride down to the Old Hay Fields protected space at the corner of Morehouse and Cedar roads. This open space provides access to a bridle trail that is enjoyed by local horseback riders, according to the website for the Aspetuck Land Trust, which manages the Old Hay Fields. Or trailer a horse up to the 186-acre municipal Brett Woods, which features miles of hiking and bridle trails. Trailers can be parked on the cul-de-sac at the North Street east access point, according to the town of Fairfield website.

